Instant Analysis: Washington Secures Historic Come-From-Behind Victory Against The Eagles In The Season Opener

When head coach Ron Rivera first began coaching the Carolina Panthers, he admitted that his teams did not know how to win close games. He estimated that his record was 3-13 in games decided by six or seven points or less.

"Shoot, if I go back and look at it, there were a number of opportunities that instead of kicking a field goal or having gone for it on fourth down and converted, we would've taken the knee and won the game," Rivera said Thursday, three days before his first game as the head coach of the Washington Football Team. "So, it's about understanding and knowing what we had to do. I learned from those two years of really just gut-wrenching losses. Knowing going forward this is what I'm doing, that's kind of where the whole nickname 'Riverboat Ron' came from."

"Riverboat Ron" was back at it again during the fourth quarter Sunday against Philadelphia. Facing a 4th-and-1 on the Eagles' four-yard line, Washington could have settled for a field goal that would have given them a 20-17 advantage. Instead, the offense stayed on the field, Dwayne Haskins Jr. pitched the ball to Peyton Barber and Barber picked up just enough to keep the drive alive.

Two plays later, Barber rumbled into the end zone for the go-ahead three-yard touchdown that helped Washington complete its largest-ever comeback against its division rivals, 27-17.