Isaiah Wright Made The Team As An Undrafted Free Agent. Now He's Preparing For His First-Career Catch

As one of four undrafted free agents Washington signed in the offseason, Wright was nervous about doing enough to earn a roster spot during training camp. There were only two weeks of padded practices because of the novel coronavirus, and he was surrounded by veterans and draft picks.

It was a lot of added pressure, Wright said, but then he started to embrace his situation. He knew his capabilities, and his teammates were telling him he deserved to be on the field.

"Being able to embrace the position, you kind of feel stronger and it gives you that chip on your shoulder. And with that chip, I was able to motivate myself to do more."

Wright started to get more acclimated to Washington's offense and the speed of practice. He wasn't trying to force things anymore; everything was happening naturally, he said. That's when his number of reps started to go up, and he realized that as long as he did his job, more opportunities would come his way.

One of the best ways for Wright to learn how to do that is to stay close to second-year receiver Terry McLaurin. As a player who head coach Ron Rivera has called "a true pro," McLaurin has been a model of consistency for Wright to follow.

"I get to see how he practices every day, and the type of tempo and the type of urgency that he brings and that he has in his game," Wright said. "I think that sets him apart, and I think that I can use what I learned from him, that'll help set me apart."

McLaurin said Wright is a player who wants to do everything that is asked of him. There are times when Wright tends to overthink situations, but he similar struggles during his rookie year as well. He can tell Wright is hungry to help the team in any way he can.