J.D. McKissic Is More Than Just A Pass-Catcher

J.D. McKissic received an inside hand-off to the right, took one lateral step and planted his right foot in the grass at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. With a crease beginning to open up to start the second half, there was no time to waste.

McKissic made a small cut to slip between center Chase Roullier and pulling tackle Cornelius Lucas and then burst up field, racing away from a sea of scarlet and white before attempting to power through two San Francisco 49ers defenders. Cornerback Jimmy Ward eventually brought him down, but not before he picked up 17 yards for his longest gain of the season.

McKissic has been primarily used as a pass-catching back since entering the NFL in 2016, and he's had by far his best season with 58 catches for 426 yards. But his explosive scamper Sunday was one of several runs that proved he is more than just a receiving threat. With rookie Antonio Gibson sidelined with a toe injury, McKissic set career highs in carries (11) and rushing yards (68) to help the Washington Football Team secure its fourth straight victory.