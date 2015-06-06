Jackson Hosts Inaugural Celebrity Golf Tourney

Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson was joined by several former teammates and celebs Saturday at the inaugural DeSean Jackson Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament.*

DeSean Jackson admits he's not quite the same level of golfer as he is wide receiver, but on Saturday, the three-time Pro Bowler hit the links for two causes very dear to his heart.

Jackson hosted the inaugural DeSean Jackson Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Golf Club at Lansdowne, where a unique mix of celebrities and NFL stars converged to benefit the Sol Goldman Pancreatic Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, as well as the receiver's anti-bullying initiatives around the Washington, D.C., area.

"First and foremost, it's an honor," Jackson said of his first golf tournament. "it's a great event that we've put on. It's something that really means a lot to me."

That's because in 2009, Jackson lost his father, Bill, to pancreatic cancer, a disease that has seen an increase in diagnosis rates of 1.5 percent since 2004.

"Losing my dad to pancreatic cancer, it's one of those things where in life you go through certain situations," Jackson said. "And I (wanted) to support this cause and find a way to really just try to raise money and try to get people to understand that this is a deadly disease."

Jackson shared the spotlight on Saturday with a variety of special guests, including Redskins President Bruce Allen, former teammates LeSean McCoy and Michael Vick, boxing legend Larry "The Easton Assassin" Holmes, actor Pooch Hall and comedian and actor Mike Epps.

"When I found out what the event was – and who what he was doing it for – I had to be part of it, man," Epps said. "This is a good brother, and the fact he's taking time out of his busy schedule to give back … it's always a treat to be a part of something like this."

Jackson said it's an "honor and a blessing" to have the support of his celebrity friends and teammates.

"I'm very appreciative," he said. "I know everybody's time is valuable, but for them to show their support and dedication, it's really an honor for me."