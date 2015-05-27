Jackson Jeffcoat's Portrait Now Hanging At Texas Athletics Center

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat will always have a part of him at the University of Texas.
Now, it will ring true in a material way.
Jeffcoat, the former Longhorns team MVP, posted a painting of himself to Instagram.
The portrait hangs in the Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletics Center at the Unviersity.
"I am honored to get my picture painted and hung up in Moncriref, for being the team MVP," he captioned. "There is nothing like TEXAS and I am still happy I went to play there."
Jeffcoat was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year during his 2013 senior season and his 75 tackles were the most for a Texas defensive end in 19 seasons.
