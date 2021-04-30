Jamin Davis Is Giddy To Play Behind Washington's Defensive Line

Davis is used to being part of a dominant defense. Over the past two seasons, the Wildcats have owned one of the best units in the SEC. Leading the conference against the pass in 2019 and 2020 helped put it in the top five in terms of yards allowed (324.4 in 2019 and 380.7 in 2020).

But even when the Wildcats' pass-rush was at its best in 2019 -- the unit combined for 33.0 sacks that season -- it still did not compare to what Davis will have in front of him during his rookie season. Washington's defensive front alone accounted for 34 of the team's 47 sacks in 2020.

The quartet of first-round picks of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young can make life a lot easier for a player like Davis in a multitude of ways. And it's not just about putting pressure on quarterbacks to create more opportunities for turnovers, of which Davis had three in 2020. All four of them are team-driven players, so they will have no problem creating lanes for Davis to stuff running backs at the line of scrimmage.

That's why Davis said on the Washington Football Talk podcast that he "can't wait" to be on the field with them.