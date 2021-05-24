Jamin Davis Intends To 'Hit The Ground Running' In OTAs

With Friday being the first time that Davis took the field in the NFL, it was understandable that he said he woke up that morning feeling jittery. But after all the excitement that filled the previous two weeks, it felt good to Davis for him to be back on a practice field, and that allowed him to settle in and feel more like himself.

"It was almost like a sigh of relief when I finally got all that extra outside noise out of the way," Davis said.

Head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew believe Davis has the athletic ability to compete at all three linebacker positions, but there were some growing pains that came with the first days. Most of them were a result of adjusting to smaller details; at Kentucky, for example, it was easier for Davis to jump routes, but now he has to be more careful about that with offenses operating at a much quicker pace.

Although Davis got more comfortable with each rep, there were naturally moments when the rookie had questions. Rivera's advice for that is simple: "if you don't know, ask." It is a suggestion Davis will undoubtedly follow in the days to come, especially since he has already been developing a rapport with linebackers coach Steve Russ.