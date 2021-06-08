Mistakes Are Fertilizer For Jamin Davis

A lot of younger players tend to get down on themselves when they initially struggle with the defensive calls. Davis is not one of them; instead, he calmly says, "Okay, I can fix that," and goes back to work.

The hope is that Davis' confidence will continue to increase as he learns from his mistakes, and that will allow him to play at the tempo Russ demands from his linebackers. He wants Davis to know without a doubt what his keys are, where he is going on the field and how he fits with the rest of the defense. It requires understanding concepts that Davis did not see in college, but that is an area that Russ has seen him work hard to perfect.

The good news is that there is plenty of time for Davis to learn. Washington has two more practices before it takes a break heading into training camp, and Russ believes the time off could offer the biggest opportunity for growth.