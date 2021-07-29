WFT Daily: Learning The Defensive Alphabet With Jamin Davis

Davis admitted that the information was a lot to take in at first, which makes sense given that he's a rookie directing the defense. But as he's gotten more reps during OTAs, minicamp and training camp, the game has slowed down for him. And he's been dedicated to studying his playbook, which was one of the strengths that attracted Washington to him in the first place.

"He loves football, he loves the process, he loves the work, he loves that grind," said general manager Martin Mayhew in April. "That's the kind of player you really want to build with."

It's a positive that Davis is learning the plays, but executing them on the field is another issue. Fortunately, he can rely on teammates like Cole Holcomb and Jon Bostic, and he isn't afraid to ask them questions. Both of them, he said, have acted as his "right-hand man" as he learns the defense.