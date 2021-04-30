Washington Selects Jamin Davis With 19th Pick

A complete unknown in NFL circles a year ago, Davis could not be ignored as a redshirt junior this past season. The first-year starter led Kentucky with 102 tackles to go with four tackles for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

But it was his physical traits that grabbed scouts' attention. At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, he has the size to be stout near the line of scrimmage. Then he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, showcasing the speed he will use to stay with pass-catchers and run down ball-carriers.

Combine those with his other measurables -- 40-inch vertical jump, 11-foot broad jump and 21 bench press reps of 225 pounds -- and it's no surprise Pro Football Focus tabbed Davis as the most athletic linebacker in the draft. Kiper went a step further, proclaiming him as the potential best off-ball linebacker in his top 25 prospects story. (Davis ranked 14th.)

Despite making just 11 career starts, Davis has shown the intelligence, vision and ball-hawking ability to have success for whichever team ends up drafting him. And while he needs to make some improvements as a tackler and work on getting off blocks, time and instruction will help both areas, especially if he's learning under a pair of former NFL linebackers in Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.