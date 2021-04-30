Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

But what helped sell Davis to Rivera and Mayhew was his character. Mayhew called it being a "football character guy." To put it plainly, Davis fit the culture Rivera is trying to build. Both of his parents have military backgrounds, which Rivera is partial to because of his own experiences with the military, so he is already familiar with many of the standards of discipline Rivera wants to establish.

On top of that, Davis struck Rivera as a "bright and intelligent young man" who was already able to understand some of Washington's tendencies. He knows how to fit in run lanes and play with leverage. That, Rivera said, is about playing team defense more so than anything else. He was appreciative of how well Davis understood that, and that level of comprehension showed up on film.

"That's the kind of stuff that really kind of led me into the direction of...thinking this is the right kind of young man that will fit into our program," Riviera said.

The athletic ability, Mayhew said, is the kind of stuff that sticks out immediately about Davis. But once he started to dig deeper, he saw there was more to Davis than just an exceptional athlete. This is a young man who loves football and the process of improving his skillset.