The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

Davis could watch all the film he wants, but he still needs to put those tendencies to use on the field. That shouldn't be a problem, either, considering his coaches have already raved about his production. It's another area where his speed is a benefit; linebackers coach Steve Russ knows mistakes are going to happen, but he doesn't want that to come at a sacrifice to Davis playing fast. So, his advice to Davis is to make the mistakes at full speed, and then they'll work to fix them.

"He wants to do well," Russ said. "He knows that when things...aren't the way he wants them to be, he's going to fix them, and he's going to work on it."

Rivera believes Davis can play all three linebacker positions, and that is partly because of the athletic tools at Davis' disposal. Regardless of where he plays, expect his speed to be a problem for any offensive weapon matching up against him.