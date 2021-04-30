News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/30: Why Jamin Davis Was The Right Fit For Washington

Apr 30, 2021 at 06:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

jamin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 30, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington drafting linebacker Jamin Davis.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also chronicles Jamin Davis' journey from NFL unknown to first-round pick.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Jamin Davis fits into Washington's defense.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at what Washington is getting in Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Jamin Davis looking forward to playing behind Washington's defensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains the story behind Jamin Davis' nickname.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler provides some quick things to know about Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike DiPrisco writes about Daniel Jeremiah comparing Jamin Davis to an All-Pro linebacker.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes that Jamin Davis has what it takes to stand out. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also provides the best available prospects for Washington after Round 1. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips chronicles Jamin Davis' improbable one-year rise. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Draft Central

-- Jamin Davis Is The Perfect Character Fit For Ron Rivera's Sustainable, Winning Culture

-- 5 Things To Know About First-Round LB Jamin Davis

-- Full List Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

-- Social Media Reacts To Washington's Draft Picks

-- Washington Selects Jamin Davis With 19th Pick

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

-- Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Dissect The Anatomy Of Draft Day Trades

-- 2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

