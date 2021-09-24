WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Is Excited For A Return To Buffalo

Perhaps Patterson, who has just two carries for nine yards so far, will get more involved against the Bills. It would certainly be a difficult environment, but it's not one he's unfamiliar with playing in those circumstances. He expects the intensity to be similar to what he experienced during Penn State's "white out game in 2019. He knows that the "Bills Mafia" fuels one of the best atmospheres in the league, but he isn't shying away from it.