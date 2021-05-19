Whether It's Scoring Touchdowns Or Getting Extra Yards, Jaret Patterson Does It All

The Washington Football Team has no shortage of styles in its running back room. Need a rushing touchdown? That's how Antonio Gibson, who had 11 scores in 2020, made his mark during his rookie season. How about a pass-catcher? It can turn to J.D. McKissic, who was third on the team with 589 receiving yards. And Peyton Barber is the go-to for short yardage plays.

So what does undrafted free agent Jaret Patterson add to the group? A little bit of everything.

"I feel like I'm an all-around [back]," Patterson told senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson. "I can be versatile, I can get the tough yardage. I'm small, so I feel having that low center of gravity helps. I can't wait to show that."

Patterson was the only college free agent Washington signed this offseason, and given that the team has been selective about bringing in such players, it speaks highly of how the team feels about his abilities. There is no guarantee for college free agents to make the roster, but should he prove his worth by the end of training camp in August, Patterson could be a multidimensional piece to Washington's offense.