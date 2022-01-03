Jaret Patterson takes another stride in his development

His runs also put Washington in good position in terms of down and distance. Seven of his 12 attempts came on first down, and all but one of them resulted in positive yardage.

"He performed great. Again, he's making huge strides all year," said quarterback Taylor Heinicke. "But you see how tough he is and he's a good football player. So hopefully he just keeps progressing."

Patterson was just as effective, if not more so in the passing game. He made all five of his catches for 41 yards, which was also a career-high, and averaged 8.2 yards per reception. Most of his production came on Washington's final drive, when it was in need of a touchdown to win. Patterson accounted for more than half of Washington's yards in the final minutes, and back-to-back grabs set the offense up at the Eagles' 20-yard line.