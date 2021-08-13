Jaret Patterson Makes The Most Of His First Preseason Game

About four months ago, Jaret Patterson was looking for an opportunity after going undrafted. On Thursday night, he was living out a dream playing for his hometown team.

It was an emotional moment for the Glendale, Maryland, native as he ran out of the tunnel, and he tried to soak up every moment as much as he could.

"It was just a blessing to be here," Patterson told reporters after Washington's preseason matchup against the Patriots. "My mindset was whenever I got my opportunity, I was gonna take full advantage of it."

It was a big night for the rookie, as Patterson led the team in rushing and receiving with 70 total yards on 14 touches. For a player who is trying to show his coaches he belongs in the NFL, it was a strong point to add to his resume.