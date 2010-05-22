Jarmon Says Rehab Is 'Going Well'





Jeremy Jarmon is itching to get back on the field.

For now, he can only wait.

Rehabbing a knee ligament injury suffered last year, Jarmon is watches from the sidelines as teammates work through mini-camps and OTAs.

"Every now and then I get frustrated and I want to expedite things," Jarmon told Larry Michael during a recent broadcast of 'Redskins Nation' on Comcast SportsNet. "Then I come back to reality a little bit. I think the athletic trainers do a good job of keeping me patient."

It's hoped that Jarmon is able to return to practice for the start of training camp in late July.

Prior to OTAs, he visited with Redskins senior orthopedic consultant Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Ala., for more evaluation of his knee.

"Things are going well," Jarmon said of his rehab. "We're just taking this literally one week at a time because it's an ACL...[Athletic trainers] take away some of the limitations as the weeks go by."

He suffered the injury in Week 12 vs. Philadelphia.

It was a disappointing end to Jarmon's promising rookie campaign. He played in 11 games and posted nine tackles and one forced fumble.

A year ago, Jarmon was looking forward to his senior season at Kentucky. Then he was suddenly declared ineligible by the NCAA for taking a banned dietary substance.

He had started taking the diuretic upon the recommendation of an employee at a nutrition store, unaware that it was banned.

Jarmon quickly shifted gears and entered the NFL Supplemental Draft. The Redskins selected him using a third-round pick.

Now Jarmon is convinced that everything worked out for the best.

"Even with the injury being a setback, now I'm stronger in my upper body than I've ever been," he said. "Nutrition-wise, body fat percentage--I'm changing. It was a learning experience for me last year.

"I'm happy with where we're going as a team and I'm happy with where I am as an athlete going into this season."

With the Redskins experimenting with a 3-4 defense, Jarmon's role is still to be determined.

At 6-3 and 277 pounds, Jarmon could play defensive end or he could play linebacker.

"I think I am going to be asked to do some different things," he said. "I don't know where my weight is going to end up once training camp hits, but I know my versatility is going to be there.