Jason Hatcher's Sweat Dripping Workout

You know you've really given it your all in the gym when you're dripping sweat.
That's exactly what Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher did yesterday, as the 6-foot-6, 299-pound Grambling State product shot a quick Instagram video that shows without a doubt he's putting in work.
He could have stopped minutes before, but his motivation was pretty clear.
"I can't stop working because I know a offensive lineman out there somewhere working too..#grindneverstop," Hatcher captioned the photo.
And after such a great workout, his last of the night, Hatcher made sure to refuel his body with healthy foods.
