News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Jason Hatcher's Sweat Dripping Workout

Feb 25, 2015 at 02:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

RELATED LINKS:Jason Hatcher Uses Miami Vacation To Dodge Winter Weather
VIDEO: Jason Hatcher Learning To Play The Piano

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

You know you've really given it your all in the gym when you're dripping sweat.

That's exactly what Washington Redskins defensive end Jason Hatcher did yesterday, as the 6-foot-6, 299-pound Grambling State product shot a quick Instagram video that shows without a doubt he's putting in work.

He could have stopped minutes before, but his motivation was pretty clear.

"I can't stop working because I know a offensive lineman out there somewhere working too..#grindneverstop," Hatcher captioned the photo.

And after such a great workout, his last of the night, Hatcher made sure to refuel his body with healthy foods.

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising