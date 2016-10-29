Jay Gruden Excited To Face Old Boss Marvin Lewis And The Bengals Sunday

Lewis appreciated how easy Gruden was to work with – something that has been echoed by players and coaches in Washington – and his ability to make changes when necessary. When Gruden underwent a difficult 4-12 campaign in his first season at the helm of the Redskins, Lewis was there with support. Like Zimmer in Minnesota, Gruden became a division champion in just his second season as a head coach.

"Well, just kept encouraging him because he has such a way of knowing what he wants, you know what I mean?" Lewis said. "But yet he is conscious of the big picture as well. That was why I thought he was so valuable to me coming here. Jay had basically, he'd been the head coach, he'd been the GM. He's done everything. And so, he'd been the coordinator, so it was great that he saw a lot of things through my eyes."

"Yeah, he's always been supportive, he always will be," Gruden said. "He's a great person in that regard. But, you know, those are the type of times you've got to fight through yourself, really. You get a lot of comfort from a lot of different people feeling sorry for you and all that stuff, but it's just a matter of fighting your way out of it. But Marvin's always there for you."

Sometimes the people athletes and coaches are most competitive with are their friends. This was a notion Gruden acknowledged Wednesday. Add on traveling to London, and there's plenty to be excited about for Gruden, who has his focus on only one thing.