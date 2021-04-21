DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

Long before Twyman became a 6-foot-2, 319-pound playmaker along the interior defensive line, he was a kid growing up in the housing projects of the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Football was always a constant, but so was poverty, violence and crime. When Twyman was 5 years old, his father went to jail for 10 years on drug trafficking charges.

His father got out of prison in 2014, when Twyman, then a sophomore, began to assert himself for one of the best public school teams in the District. But months before his release, Twyman's uncle was killed in a drive-by shooting less than a mile from the high school. Less than two years later, his older brother was killed in broad daylight.

"My family members, every other week, one of them deceased or one of them just in a shootout or one of them locked up," Twyman told The Washington Post in 2016. "It's just pushed me to try to get everybody, get all my family members, out of poverty. Nobody needs to be around this."