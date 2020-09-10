J.D. McKissic And Antonio Gibson Believe They 'Could Be A Problem' For Defenses

McKissic has only played in 35 NFL games (four starts), but he is coming off his best season in which he had 438 yards from scrimmage and averaged 6.1 yards per touch. He is confident he can be an every-down running back.

"I don't want to come out and make 10 plays and come out and don't do anything the next day," McKissic said. "I want to show durability, that I'm a guy that can play 16, 17 games all the way into the playoffs and being healthy the whole time."

Rivera has yet to reveal how Washington intends to use Gibson. He has seen Gibson's burst and athleticism at various points in practice and believes the rookie is an "exciting, young, dynamic player." Although Rivera said Gibson's role is part of the secret they intend to keep until Sept. 13, there is a plan in place for how to utilize his skills.

"Antonio's a very versatile young man, a solid football player," Rivera said. "We'll continue to do things that we're going to try to put him in the best position to help us, try to put him in a position to have success as a football player. There's a lot that we can do with a young man like him."

Gibson doesn't care what his role is as long as he can play, but he does feel like his experience as a receiver is going to help him. He caught 38 passes for 735 yards and averaged 19.3 yards per catch, which was second on the team. Because of that, he can trust himself against whoever lines up against him.