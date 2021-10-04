J.D. McKissic's Game-Winning TD Was 'A Dream Come True'

Five seconds later, McKissic was diving for the score that gave Washington the lead for good. Next Gen Stats gave the play a 10.5% success rate. That's all the chance McKissic needed to get the job done.

"Initially I thought, 'Hey this is great. It's going to give us better field position,'" Heinicke said. "He broke that first tackle and then he kind of superman-ed into the end zone, which was huge for us if you kind of look at it. That made the Falcons have to go score a touchdown."

There was a sense of irony that came with McKissic's game-winning touchdown. He first signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017 as was waived a few months later, starting him on a journey that took him to the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions before Washington took a chance on him in 2020.

Despite a limited amount of snaps in that span, Scott Turner believed he could become a key piece of the unit's success. Plays like the one McKissic made Sunday show why he was right.