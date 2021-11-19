News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

J.D. McKissic's case to make his first Pro Bowl

Nov 19, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

DAILY111921
J.D. McKissic makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

J.D. McKissic is technically listed as the Washington Football Team's No. 2 running back on the depth chart, but anyone who watches him knows his value is much deeper than that.

"J.D. is, I think, a dynamic guy that we've got to really continue to look at how we can...get the ball in his hands," said head coach Ron Rivera.

McKissic, now in his second season with Washington, has been charged with being a dual threat weapon that Washington can utilize in the backfield. He was a spark plug for the team in 2020, and he's been everything it hoped he would be once again in 2021 with 503 total yards. That's why you need to vote McKissic to his first Pro Bowl. Then check out his stats below, and vote again.

"J.D. is very dynamic out of the backfield, and he creates a lot of mismatches," Rivera said. "That's the thing we used last year and we're trying to make sure we use it this year."

So far, McKissic's usage is similar to what he managed through the first nine games of the 2020 season. In that span, he had 62 targets and 43 rushing attempts; this year, he's been targeted 46 times and carried the ball 34 times.

But while McKissic's targets have gone down by about a third, his catch rate has actually improved. He caught 63.2% of his targets through nine games in 2020, but this year he's hauling in 72.8% of his targets. In four of the past nine games, he's had a catch rate of 100%, including eight catches for 83 yards against the Denver Broncos and four for 35 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That means McKissic hasn't dropped a pass since the fourth quarter of Washington's game against the Green Bay Packers, which was nearly a month ago.

"With his athleticism, quickness, his skillset, third down or second and long situations, you can create the type of matchup you can exploit," Rivera said. "And that's what we've seen."

Related Links

In terms of pass-catching running backs, there aren't many better than McKissic. His 367 receiving yards are third in his position. The only running backs with more yards are D'Andre Swift and Cordarrelle Patterson.

McKissic has also produced two of Washington's best plays of the year so far. The first came against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, when his 56-yard catch and run set up a touchdown that gave Washington a one-point lead.

The next came two weeks later against the Atlanta Falcons with his family in attendance. With Washington facing a 34-30 deficit, McKissic ran in a 30-yard reception and dove into the end zone.

"Taylor made eye contact with me and I knew he was about to sling it," McKissic said. "To score a touchdown in front of them is a dream come true," McKissic said.

McKissic has shown time and time again that he's one of the most valuable weapons on Washington's roster. So do him a favor and vote him to his first Pro Bowl.

Related Content

news

The case for DeAndre Carter to make his first Pro Bowl

Carter, who joined The Washington Football Team's roster in the offseason, has put up career numbers and leads the NFL in kickoff return yards.
news

It's business first, but Rivera reflects fondly on relationship with Charlotte community

Rivera doesn't want to bring too much attention to the fact that he's playing against his former team, but he did speak on the relationship he established with the Charlotte community over the course of nine seasons.
news

Jon Allen's message for kids growing up in foster homes: 'You are not alone'

Allen's life was completely changed by the 10 months he spent living in shelters at foster homes. Now he wants to support kids who are fighting the same battles.
news

Washington Football Daily | Chase Young's halftime speech gave the defense a jolt

On the cusp of upsetting last year's Super Bowl champions, Young encouraged his teammates to keep playing at halftime. 
news

Washington Football Daily | Cole Holcomb's insane high school transformation

Holcomb used to be an undersized safety in high school. Then his growth spurt came, and he looked a little different after that.
news

WFT Daily | Heinicke comes full circle ahead of Round 2 with Bucs

Heinicke made a name for himself with his playoff performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, he'll head into a rematch with the reigning Super Bowl champs. 
news

WFT Daily | Rivera wants Washington to hold itself accountable on making third down improvements

Washington's third down defense was one of the glaring issues from the first half of the season. He has some ideas on what the team can do to get back on track.
news

WFT Daily | Breaking down the third quarter of Washington's schedule

The Washington Football Team is coming out of its bye week and entering the next phase of the 2021 season. Here's a look at how Washington's month will unfold.
news

WFT Daily: 4 standouts from Washington's first half of the season

The Washington Football Team has several talented players on its roster, but there's a handful who have stood out among the rest so far this season. Here are four who have delivered exceptional performance in the first eight weeks.
news

WFT Daily: Assessing Washington's 2021 draft class at the bye week

Here's a look at how each player from Washington's draft class has performed through eight games.
news

WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Washington has struggled to score in the red zone over the past month. Ron Rivera is hoping to have some of the the team's key offensive weapons back during the bye week.
Advertising