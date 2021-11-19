J.D. McKissic's case to make his first Pro Bowl

J.D. McKissic is technically listed as the Washington Football Team's No. 2 running back on the depth chart, but anyone who watches him knows his value is much deeper than that.

"J.D. is, I think, a dynamic guy that we've got to really continue to look at how we can...get the ball in his hands," said head coach Ron Rivera.

McKissic, now in his second season with Washington, has been charged with being a dual threat weapon that Washington can utilize in the backfield. He was a spark plug for the team in 2020, and he's been everything it hoped he would be once again in 2021 with 503 total yards. That's why you need to vote McKissic to his first Pro Bowl. Then check out his stats below, and vote again.