Jen Talks About Her 2015 Calendar Shoot

Hey, Redskins fans! My name is Jen and this is my second year as a Washington Redskins Cheerleader.

Today was day four here in sunny Cozumel, Mexico and I just finished my shoot!

This year, I had the opportunity to shoot on the beach in the water as the sun was setting.

I absolutely loved everything about it! I had some nerves at first, but once I got out in front of the camera, I was able to relax and really get in the mood...and my pictures turned out great! I loved everything about my shoot, from the suit I wore to working with Tyler--the whole experience has been unbelievable.

Tonight we also performed our annual resort show which had a huge turn out. The crowd was great and the show went off without a hitch. It is so rewarding to be onstage with all my sisters showing the audience what it truly means to be a Redskins Cheerleader.

With a few days left in the trip, we are really doing our best to soak up the sun. The shoots are going wonderfully and everyone looks absolutely beautiful.

Trips like these are once in a life time and full of moments I will never forget!

