Jennifer King Makes History As NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach

King is part of a growing trend of women receiving more coaching opportunities in the NFL, and that movement is seeing noticeable results. There were six female coaches in the playoffs this season.

"It's a direct testament to those coaches who are forward thinking and opening up the entire pool when they're looking for people, to hire people to make their programs better," King said. "I don't think it's an oddity that those playoff teams had so many female coaches involved because those coaches...created cultures of growth and inclusion, and those things generally create wins."

King said she has grown over the past season. Not only has she gained a deeper understanding of the sport, but she also can add a full season of coaching to her already-impressive career. Her next goal is to be in charge of her own position group, but she wants to have continued growth while enjoying her new role as well.

"Like Coach [Rivera] always says, 'be where your feet are planted,'" she said. "So I'm just worried about being the best I can in the current position."

That has worked out well so far for King, who took advantage of the opportunities she earned, according to Rivera.