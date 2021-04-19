DMV Draft Prospects: How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Became Mr. Versatility

Beverley first saw Owusu-Koramoah play in the youth leagues when he was an opposing coach and Owusu-Koramoah was the star player. His unique name stood out to Beverley, as did his ability to play anywhere on the field, and both characteristics stuck with Beverley as he continued to follow Owusu-Koramoah during the early part of his high school career. As the principal at a neighboring high school and the father of a boy of a similar age, Beverley had a front-row seat to Owusu-Koramoah's rare combination of speed, size and athleticism.

When Beverley became Bethel's football coach in January of 2015, he learned about Owusu-Koramoah's work ethic. The team held voluntary workouts in the morning and mandatory sessions in the afternoon. Owusu-Koramoah, then a sophomore, showed up to nearly every one.

"I was impressed with him pretty much right off because of his commitment," Beverley said. "He had an older brother, Josh, who was a year ahead of him. [He] Actually played at William & Mary. And both of them were outstanding athletes, committed, but Jeremiah had a whole different level of commitment."

Owusu-Koramoah started playing the "Joker" as a junior, although he primarily lined up at free safety because of his length, range, instincts and intelligence. "You could give him information and he would figure it out," Beverley said. "And he would make you right if you were wrong." It wasn't until his senior campaign where he really became a jack-of-trades defender, leading to him becoming a first-team all-state athlete and three-star recruit.

"That first game we opened up against Indian River and they were ranked No. 2 in the country," Beverley said. "We ended up beating them, and we beat them because we lined Jeremiah up at the standup defensive end like he did at Notre Dame once and a while coming off the edge. And we rotated him from side to side so they didn't know how to block him.