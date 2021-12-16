With another chance to get on the field, Jeremy Reaves isn't taking anything for granted

It was hard, Reaves admitted, when was hit with the reality that he was getting cut. It's easy to understand that frustration. He started the last three games of the 2020 season, recording 16 tackles and an interception in that span. In the playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had 10 tackles and forced a fumble.

But after going through training camp, he was told the heartbreaking news that he was not part of Washington's plans for shaping out the active roster.

"Sometimes, that's just life," said an emotional Reaves. "My mother, she's very big on 'You don't quit something. When you start it, you finish it.' So I know I have a purpose here, and I know that God has something for me here. I don't know exactly what it is, but I'm gonna stay the course, no matter what."

Reaves returned to what he called "the passenger's seat," but rather than be passive and accept his situation, he used the time to become more of a student of the game than he was in years past. You have to be really particular in situations like the one he was in, he said, and started to diagnose concepts and how offenses attack defenses.