Jeron Johnson 'All About' Winning Super Bowl

That's made clear by the fact that the team's three Lombardi Trophies are front and center for players and coaches to see every morning they walk into the building.

"Oh yeah, they definitely have those [Lombardi trophies] on display as soon as you walk in the building," Johnson – a former Super Bowl champion himself – told ESPN 980 last week. "You see those and you want to get more of them. That's what it's all about is winning that Lombardi Trophy, a Super Bowl. …I'm not going to make any types of promises, but I'm definitely going to do my part in order to get us another one."

Johnson joins a Redskins team that could be looking to revamp its safety unit.

Veteran Ryan Clark retired this offseason after returning to Washington for his final season, while Brandon Meriweather remains an unrestricted free agent after three years with the team.

While Johnson started just one game during his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he wants to take the knowledge shed onto him by All-Pro safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas and apply it to the field.