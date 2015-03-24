Jeron Johnson 'All About' Winning Super Bowl

*Whether it's as a starter or defense or setting the tone on special teams, Jeron Johnson wants to do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl with the Redskins. *
From the moment he walked into the front doors at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., safety Jeron Johnson knew what the Washington Redskins are all about: winning Super Bowls.
That's made clear by the fact that the team's three Lombardi Trophies are front and center for players and coaches to see every morning they walk into the building.
"Oh yeah, they definitely have those [Lombardi trophies] on display as soon as you walk in the building," Johnson – a former Super Bowl champion himself – told ESPN 980 last week. "You see those and you want to get more of them. That's what it's all about is winning that Lombardi Trophy, a Super Bowl. …I'm not going to make any types of promises, but I'm definitely going to do my part in order to get us another one."
Johnson joins a Redskins team that could be looking to revamp its safety unit.
Veteran Ryan Clark retired this offseason after returning to Washington for his final season, while Brandon Meriweather remains an unrestricted free agent after three years with the team.
While Johnson started just one game during his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, he wants to take the knowledge shed onto him by All-Pro safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas and apply it to the field.
"I levitated towards Kam more than I did Earl," he said. "Kam's like a brother to me. We're about the same age, but he has a year on me in the league, and just picking his brain about everything, 'Why did you do this?', 'What did you see to make you do that?' I sat right next to him in the meeting room. So, I picked his brain for four years. I learned a lot from him." As for his on-field prowess, Johnson, a Boise State product, believes he's "a complete safety."
The Washington Redskins on Monday, March 16, 2015, announced the acquisition of safety Jeron Johnson. Here's a gallery of images from his career.
"I'm not going to limit myself to anything," he said. "So, whatever they ask me to do I'll do it and if I don't do it right the first time, I'm going to keep going at it until I get it right. That's my mentality with everything and I'm trying to be the best that I can be. I can't be anyone else but myself."
In Washington, Johnson could become a full-time starter for the first time, but he could also do a lot more for the team like play special teams.
The Seahawks' leader in special teams tackles a year ago, Johnson will work with special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica if that's something he's asked to do.
After all, he wants to do whatever it takes to help the Redskins win in all facets.
"That was my role with the Seahawks; my role was special teams," he said. "I owned it and did what I needed to do. We'll see when I get there in a few weeks when we get started. I haven't been promised anything, and I don't want to be handed anything. I work for everything I have in life. I'm not trying to change it now."
RELATED LINKS:
-- Johnson Wants To Compete For Roster Spot
-- Reaction To Johnson Signing With Redskins
.
.
.