Jeron Johnson Ready To Call East Coast Home For First Time

Jeron Johnson is excited to be heading to the Washington, D.C., area to soon join his new teammates on the field.

But before he can strap up his Redskins helmet, or even wear a practice jersey, Johnson needs to make his move to the East Coast.

And it will be the first time the California native, who also attended Boise State University and played his first four NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, lives in a location inside the Eastern Time Zone.

Over the weekend, Johnson posted a photo of his closet being packed up as you can see above.

"I'm happy where I landed," Johnson told host Larry Michael on "Redskins Nation" about becoming a Redskin. "It was a slow process. It was a grind. You had those big market guys get off the board first. Being a backup behind Kam [Chancellor] and Earl [Thomas] for so long I didn't get a chance to get too much film up there. So, it was a slow process, but I'm happy with the result."

