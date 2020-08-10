'He's Got That Dog Mentality': Players, Coaches Have Been Impressed With Jimmy Moreland

New additions to the team, such as Fuller and defensive backs coach Chris Harris,﻿ have had limited experience with Moreland, but they already see his potential. Moreland was primarily a nickel corner last year, but Harris believes he has the skills to play anywhere on the field. He also likes Moreland's toughness and physicality.

"I somewhat have an old-school mentality that your corners have to be able to tackle and your team and your defense is only as tough as your corners tackling," Harris said Aug. 1. "That is kind of my philosophy and I preach it, and that stuck out on tape when I watched Jimmy."

Collins understands how Moreland felt last year. He was afraid to take chances during games because he was afraid a veteran would yell at him. That's how it is for rookies, Collins said. But with a year's worth of experience, Collins is confident those days are gone for Moreland.

"That is just a rookie not being sure or seeing what they want to do and just going for it. I think he has the confidence now and the trust that he knows we trust him in his ability to do something, have his back and cover him."

Moreland was a constant hindrance for Haskins last year; he had a knack for jumping Haskins' passes at just the right time. Haskins has already told him that won't happen this year, but Moreland just laughed at that. He loves the competition.