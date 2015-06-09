Joe Barry Excited To Run Redskins' Defense

While the positional coaches grab their players and send them to their perspective individual drill spots, Barry floats around, keeping a close eye on how each and every member of the defense is performing.

But unlike a lot of coaches and coordinators would simply stand in the distance, quiet and observant, Barry is up in the action, face to face with the linebackers and instructing defensive backs on what they should be doing.

"That's kind of my personality," Barry said. "I'm very hands-on, I'm very enthusiastic. But I think that's obviously my style and the way I coach. I'm kind of that way in the hallways during the day at work. That's just who I am. I'm very hands-on."

Barry – who comes to the Redskins after three seasons as the San Diego Chargers' linebackers coach – wants his defense to be aggressive this year, putting pressure on quarterbacks to shorten their decision making window.

"We're aggressive. I would absolutely say that," he said. "We're really stressing effort. We're really stressing playing fast, playing with good fundamentals, having our knees bent, sprinting to the ball, things like that. …So, yes, it is something we'll stress and will continue to stress."

Apples and oranges

With the regular season quickly approaching, Barry, who is keeping the Redskins' base formation at 3-4, said the players picking up his scheme is "a process," but that over time they'll really mesh into a strong unit.

"So we have Phase 1, which is a series of meetings. We have Phase 2, which is meetings and then we actually get to get out on the field a little bit with the guys. And then obviously Phase 3 is the OTAs," Barry said. "So we tried to install everything with them in Phase 1, then go back and re-install with them in Phase 2. So this is really the third time that it's been installed with them. But it's brand new. It's a different language. From system to system, that's the biggest difference is the terminology."

And what used to be one call on one defense could mean something completely different under Barry.