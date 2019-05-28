Joe Gibbs Elected To NASCAR Hall of Fame

Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs has been elected to his second Hall of Fame -- this time for his work on the race track.
More than two decades after being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gibbs will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class, which was announced May 22. Other inductees include Buddy Baker, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Waddell Wilson.
Gibbs, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Redskins (1983, 1988, 1992), moved from football to racing in 1992 and has since led his organization, Joe Gibbs Racing, to four Cup Series championships, five Xfinity Series titles, and four Monster Energy Cup Series Championships.
His 165 Cup Series wins rank third all-time and include three victories in the Daytona 500 and five in the Brickyard 400.
Over Memorial Day Weekend, Gibbs added to his Hall of Fame resume when one of his drivers, Martin Truex Jr., won the Coca-Cola 600.