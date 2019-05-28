Joe Gibbs Elected To NASCAR Hall of Fame

Washington Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs has been elected to his second Hall of Fame -- this time for his work on the race track.

More than two decades after being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gibbs will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class, which was announced May 22. Other inductees include Buddy Baker, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart and Waddell Wilson.