Joe Gibbs Meets Tony Dungy At Men's Conference

Yes, those are two Super Bowl-winning head coaches together.

Joe Gibbs, the legendary three-time champion Redskins head coach, met former Buccaneers and Colts head coach Tony Dungy yesterday at the Ignite Men's Conference, a faith-based gathering this weekend at Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Va.

Both of them spoke to the large, arena-filled crowd, as some others tweeted out photos of the venue with Gibbs on the large projector screen.

Phil Robertson of "Duck Dynasty" was also a featured speaker, but unfortunatley we have not come across any pictures of him together with Gibbs.

And, as you can read in Dungy's caption, Gibbs just happens to be one of his heroes.

