Joe Gibbs Racing's Kyle Busch Provides Update On Health

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Kyle Busch answered questions Wednesday regarding his health after a wreck at Daytona Motor Speedway in mid-February. Busch broke his left leg in the accident, and he has been out of competition since.

Busch left the confines of the track at 176 miles per hour. His No. 54 car cut through the infield grass, hitting the wall at 90 miles per hour. He was attempting to wedge through a gap set by two cars by pushing a car ahead of him. The offset of his car and the other caused his car to spin.

"You're never done driving until you're stopped," Busch said. "It was a whale of a hit."

He removed his right leg from the brake pedal; he knew if he kept both feet on the brake, he was going to break both his legs. He said the car would not stop travelling down the track.

Busch's timetable for his return is "not set," but he is hopeful he can show doctors everything that is necessary to get back in the car. He remains optimistic about making The Chase – when the Top 30 drivers advance into a championship bracket.

He does not want to give a timetable considering potential setbacks, but he said his foot is "coming along really well."