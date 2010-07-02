Joe Gibbs Statement On Passing of Don Coryell

The following is a statement by former Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs on the passing of Don Coryell:

"Don was a great leader and a great coach. The greatest testimony to that is what his players all thought about him. The loyalty they all had. When you played for him, which I did, you knew he put everything he had into the game plan.

"He had a great passion for what he did. He certainly had a huge impact on my thought process and coaching career and he bred an atmosphere of creativity. Here is a guy that was successful coaching at a small college, a major college and two different pro stops.