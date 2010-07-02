Joe Gibbs Statement On Passing of Don Coryell

The following is a statement by former Redskins head coach Joe Gibbs on the passing of Don Coryell:
"Don was a great leader and a great coach. The greatest testimony to that is what his players all thought about him. The loyalty they all had. When you played for him, which I did, you knew he put everything he had into the game plan.
"He had a great passion for what he did. He certainly had a huge impact on my thought process and coaching career and he bred an atmosphere of creativity. Here is a guy that was successful coaching at a small college, a major college and two different pro stops.
"He truly was an icon in the coaching profession. We will all really miss him. His family is in our thoughts and our prayers."