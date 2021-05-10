5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

3. He's a proven blocker with the potential to become an all-around tight end.

Washington is confident in Bates' blocking ability, and who wouldn't be? According to Pro Football Focus, he was the second-best run blocker and pass blocker in the 2021 draft class.

"John's a guy who we feel like has the ability to develop into a really good blocking tight end," general manager Martin Mayhew said. "He shows some of the traits we look for: great initial quickness, power coming off the ball, uses his hands really well."

Bates said he takes a lot of pride as a run blocker but wants to be seen as a well-rounded tight end, even though he never recorded more than 22 catches or 273 yards in a season during his career. "I can stretch the field and make big, big plays and being able to do a little bit of everything," Bates told the local media shortly after being drafted.

Washington's staff and draft experts believe in Bates' ability to grow into more of a reliable pass-catcher. After Washington selected Bates, ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay said on the television broadcast that "he catches the ball as well as any tight end in this class not named \[Kyle\] Pitts," who became the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. Mayhew also mentioned his strong hands and large catch radius, while NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah touched on what Bates can do once he secures the ball.