Washington Selects TE John Bates With Fourth-Round Pick

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates projects as more of a blocking tight end with immediate special teams potential, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler . He finished his Broncos career with 47 receptions for 579 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West twice.

Bates earned praise from both ESPN NFL Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay on the television broadcast after Washington made the selection. "I think the best is yet to come for John Bates," said Kiper, who was impressed with Bates at the Senior Bowl. "I think he catches the ball as well as any tight end in this class, not named Pitts," McShay added.