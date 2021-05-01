News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Selects TE John Bates With Fourth-Round Pick

May 01, 2021 at 01:13 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

After selecting wide receiver Dyami Brown with its final pick Friday night, the Washington Football Team added another offensive skill player by selecting Boise State tight end John Bates.

The 6-foot-6, 256-pound Bates projects as more of a blocking tight end with immediate special teams potential, according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler. He finished his Broncos career with 47 receptions for 579 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West twice.

Bates earned praise from both ESPN NFL Draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay on the television broadcast after Washington made the selection. "I think the best is yet to come for John Bates," said Kiper, who was impressed with Bates at the Senior Bowl. "I think he catches the ball as well as any tight end in this class, not named Pitts," McShay added.

Bates joins a tight ends room that includes Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Sammis Reyes, Temarrick Hemingway, Dylan Cantrell and Tyrone Swoopes. Bates will also have the luxury of learning from acclaimed tight ends coach Pete Hoener.

