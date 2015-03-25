John Riggins Owns Virginia With Best-Selling Throwback Jersey

RELATED LINK:

The Diesel is still running wild in the heart of Redskins Nation.

Mitchell & Ness, a retro sports gear company, recently released a piece highlighting the top-selling player jerseys in each of the 50 states.

In Virginia, to probably no one's surprise, former Washington Redskins running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Riggins' No. 44 is the top selling jersey based on 2014 data.

"Riggins led the Redskins to Super Bowl XVII in the strike shortened 1982 season where he rushed for 444 yards in victories over the Lions, Vikings, and Dallas Cowboys. In the Championship game, Riggins was named MVP by rushing for a then-Super Bowl record 166 yards as the Redskins beat the Dolphins 27-17," writes the company's website.

Riggins spent nine wonderful seasons with the Redskins, recording a franchise-best 7,472 yards and 79 touchdowns.