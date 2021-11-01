Join Us for the RecruitMilitary Job Fair Chalk Talk featuring Gary Clark & Tim Hightower presented by Black Rifle Coffee

On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team will join RecruitMilitary in welcoming hundreds of veterans to the Club Level of FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair. The Job Fair will be kicked off by a Chalk Talk hosted by GeNienne Samuels featuring Washington Football Legends Tim Hightower and Gary Clark, as well as the Senior Vice President of RecruitMilitary, Chris Stevens.

The 40-minute Chalk Talk will draw a connection between the experience of athletes and military members transitioning out of respective professions and the similarities in struggles they face in applying their skillsets to civilian positions. GeNienne will ask questions about adversities, advantages, popular programs and resources, and draw out any advice that would be beneficial for the greater attending audience. Join us early for an opportunity to gain perspective, meet Football Team legends, ask questions, network, grab beverages by Black Rifle Coffee, and celebrate our Salute to Service Week with us. At the conclusion of the Chalk Talk, Chris Stevens (RecruitMilitary) will be joined by Washington Football Team President, Jason Wright, to give opening remarks to all attending veterans for the Job Fair.

The Washington Football Team is proud to support organizations like RecruitMilitary and their endeavors to bridge the gap between military members and civilians through open dialogue about the struggles of transition. The Team thanks Black Rifle Coffee for being the official sponsor of the Chalk Talk and a supporting partner of all job creation initiatives for current and former military members presented by Washington Salute.

To register to attend the Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair please visit: https://success.recruitmilitary.com/events/greater-washington-dc-veterans-job-fair-november-10-2021