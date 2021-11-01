News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Join Us for the RecruitMilitary Job Fair Chalk Talk featuring Gary Clark & Tim Hightower presented by Black Rifle Coffee

Nov 01, 2021 at 08:00 AM
STS_CHALKTALK_1920x1080

On Wednesday, November 10th, the Washington Football Team will join RecruitMilitary in welcoming hundreds of veterans to the Club Level of FedExField for the annual Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair. The Job Fair will be kicked off by a Chalk Talk hosted by GeNienne Samuels featuring Washington Football Legends Tim Hightower and Gary Clark, as well as the Senior Vice President of RecruitMilitary, Chris Stevens.  

The 40-minute Chalk Talk will draw a connection between the experience of athletes and military members transitioning out of respective professions and the similarities in struggles they face in applying their skillsets to civilian positions. GeNienne will ask questions about adversities, advantages, popular programs and resources, and draw out any advice that would be beneficial for the greater attending audience. Join us early for an opportunity to gain perspective, meet Football Team legends, ask questions, network, grab beverages by Black Rifle Coffee, and celebrate our Salute to Service Week with us. At the conclusion of the Chalk Talk, Chris Stevens (RecruitMilitary) will be joined by Washington Football Team President, Jason Wright, to give opening remarks to all attending veterans for the Job Fair.

The Washington Football Team is proud to support organizations like RecruitMilitary and their endeavors to bridge the gap between military members and civilians through open dialogue about the struggles of transition. The Team thanks Black Rifle Coffee for being the official sponsor of the Chalk Talk and a supporting partner of all job creation initiatives for current and former military members presented by Washington Salute.

To register to attend the Greater Washington, DC Veterans Job Fair please visit: https://success.recruitmilitary.com/events/greater-washington-dc-veterans-job-fair-november-10-2021

For more information about Black Rifle Coffee, please visit: https://www.blackriflecoffee.com/

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team to Partner with Eastern's Automotive Group in Surprising ROTC Students with Scholarships

In the evening of Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team will host over 40 Cadets representing the United States Air Force ROTC Detachment 130 Program for a Mid-Year Celebration at FedExField.
news

Washington Football Team Kicks Off Salute to Service Week with Staff Pack4Troops

On Monday, November 8th, the Washington Football Team organization will come together to pack 1,000 care packages for active-duty military members deploying overseas this holiday season. 
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Chief Petty Officer Danny Underwood and Seaman Tyler Martin In Fourth Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the fourth home game of the 2021 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Chief Petty Officer Danny Underwood and Seaman Tyler Martin of the United States Coast Guard in their fourth Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Seaman Clinton Hibma of the United States Coast Guard In The Third Salute to Service Moment Of The 2021 Season

In the third home game of the 2021 season against the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Clinton Hibma of the United States Coast Guard in their third Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force In The Second Salute to Service Moment Of The 2021 Season

In the second home game of the 2021 season against the New York Giants, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Airman First Class Daniel Munson & Airman First Class Shawn Padilla of the United States Air Force in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season.
news

Washington Salute Honors 9/11 20-Year Anniversary Week One

The Washington Football Team designated the week leading into their first home game and all in-game recognitions to honoring and remembering the 20-Year Anniversary of 9/11.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan In First Salute to Service Moment of 2021 Season

In the first home game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Sergeant Major Patrick M. Metzger of the Maryland Army National Guard and Chief Master Sergeant David Callaghan of the Air National Guard in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Partners With USAA To Hold Warmup Practice At Joint Base Andrews

The warmup, which was held in front of military members and their families, wrapped up training camp before Washington's preseason finale.
news

USO-Metro Club presented by Black Rifle Coffee, GEICO Military, Pepsi, & Safeway, Washington vs. Chargers

Active duty military, veterans and their family members will receive complimentary food and drink from Mission BBQ, music and more.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin in Second Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the second preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Seaman Jonathan Linan And Seaman Nicholas Riedlin of the United States Coast Guard in their second Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
Advertising