Washington Football Daily | Jon Allen could be bulldozing his way to his first Pro Bowl

Regardless of how Allen plays, the numbers show that it's working. He has the second-highest pass rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and Donald only has him beat by one-tenth of a point. He's two sacks away from a career-high, and if he continues to play at a high level, ESPN projects him to finish the season with 10 sacks.

"Jon is having an excellent, excellent season," said defensive line coach Sam Mills III. "He's one of our captains and he's one of our leaders and Jon's presence in the run game first and foremost has been outstanding. And then his pass rush. I mean, Jon is relentless. Jon is relentless and Jon is reliable. That is huge."

Allen isn't one to seek praise. He's more of the person who simply focuses on doing his job to the best of his ability. So far this year, his best has surpassed almost all of the players in his position, and based on Mills' assessment of his player, it doesn't look like he'll be stopping anytime soon.