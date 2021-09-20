Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success

Jonathan Allen has never been one to take all the credit for his individual success. Nothing will change that, not even if he happens to be putting up exceptional numbers as a pass-rusher.

"As happy as I am to get off to a hot start," Allen said following the Washington Football Team's 30-29 thrilling victory over the New York Giants, "It's really not just me. No man can go out there and get all the sacks by himself."

Allen hasn't wasted any time living up to the four-year contract extension he signed over the summer. Thanks to a pair of sacks last Thursday night, including a suplex on Daniel Jones, Allen already has more sacks in two games (3) than he did in all of 2020 (2). It would be easy for him to take all the praise -- there aren't many who would speak against him, either -- but rather than keep the spotlight all to himself, he's been giving props to his teammates.