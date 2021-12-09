Jonathan Allen donates $3 million to local charities

In 2020, Allen participated in weekly counseling sessions with youth in the community as well as contributing $45,000 to their Rapid Response funding initiative. This year, Jonathan and Hannah organized a Thanksgiving event where they, along with Grace Covenant Church, distributed canned goods and gift cards to Sasha Bruce Youthwork families to ensure the families would enjoy Thanksgiving meals.

Giving out $3 million is certainly a large number, but Allen knows it's going to great causes.

"It's gonna help a lot of people out," Allen said. "At the end of the day, that's the goal."

Allen knows the money given to kids and other groups will provide resources to those who need them most. As much as it will help, though, the time he's been able to spend with kids has been one of the most invaluable things he can give.

"When you go out there, when you hang out with the kids and you start to develop a relationship with them…I think that's what makes it worthwhile and what makes it cool."

The donation comes as no surprise to head coach Ron Rivera. He's been around Allen for two seasons now, and the biggest thing he's noticed about the defensive tackle: he's an all-in kind of person.