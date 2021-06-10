Jon Allen Feels The Excitement Surrounding Washington In 2021

If there were a competition between which side of the ball had higher expectations, there is a good chance the defense would be the winner. After all, it finished 2020 in the top tier of several categories, including total sacks (6th) and total yards allowed (2nd). It gave Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers some of its biggest obstacles in the postseason.

Chase Young also upped the ante earlier this week by saying that the unit could become the best in the league this upcoming season, although he and his teammates would need to put the proper work to live up to that statement. Allen agrees on both counts, and when it comes to the pressure of reaching those goals, he said it isn't different from any other season.

"There's always pressure, no matter what year it is, no matter how you did the year before," Allen said. "You could be on a 3-13 team, and you know you're not going to the playoffs. There's a tremendous amount of pressure on each player, regardless of the situation."

The good news is that Washington's situation has markedly improved this offseason with the likes of first-round pick Jamin Davis as well as defensive backs William Jackson III and Bobby McCain adding their talents to an already stacked unit. The new faces are expected to help Washington limit giving up big plays downfield, which was one of the few issues it had last season.

A large amount of that stemmed from playing in an entirely new scheme, and Allen believes having another year to learn, combined with the new additions, will clean some of that up.