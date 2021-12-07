Jonathan Allen named Washington's 2021 nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

Much of Jonathan and Hannah's time and financial contributions have been spent on providing resources to Sasha Bruce Youthworks (SBY), which is a nonprofit organization in Washington, DC that helps homeless youth find safe homes, achieve and maintain good physical and mental health, create and strengthen supportive and stable families, and explore opportunities in education and careers. Allen spent a portion of his children in the foster care system, so he knows better than most what kids at Sasha Bruce are going through.

"We not only wanted to give money and resources; we also wanted to give time," Allen said in a first-person story on NFL.com. "Because at the end of the day, kids who are going through trauma need to know -- and should know -- people are in their corner."

Jonathan's work with Sasha Bruce goes all the way back to 2019, when he partnered with Microsoft and Papa John's to unveil an innovation lounge at the Bruce House, which is located in Northeast Washington D.C. and the only homeless youth shelter for minors. The lounge offers a fun and innovative space to inspire creativity, open-mindedness and an entrepreneurial spirit among homeless and runaway youth.

In 2020, Allen participated in weekly counseling sessions with youth in the community as well as contributing $45,000 to their Rapid Response funding initiative. Jonathan and Hannah also served on the planning committee for the annual Sasha Bruce gala. Jonathan and Hannah also donated meals to more than 85 families within the Sasha Bruce community and sponsored the holiday wish lists for all the kids staying at the Sasha Bruce House.

Today, Jonathan Allen and his wife Hannah announced that they are pledging to donate $3 million dollars to local area charities over the course of Jonathan's playing career with the Washington Football Team. In November, Jonathan and Hannah organized a Thanksgiving event where they, along with Grace Covenant Church, distributed canned goods and gift cards to Sasha Bruce Youthwork families to ensure the families would enjoy Thanksgiving meals. Additionally, they will be sponsoring holiday wish lists for families from the Sasha Bruce House, purchasing and gift-wrapping presents to distribute during a dinner the Allen's will host for the families.

"Growing up in Ashburn, I would say that Jonathan wants to help his community that much more," Hannah said. "Most people just see him as a football player, and they see the fame and they see his success on the field. He's so much more than that."