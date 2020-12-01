Jonathan Allen Supports Sasha Bruce Youthwork For NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said one word about what it was like living in a homeless shelter: tough.

For a 7-year-old Allen, it was a harsh reality. Long before he was an All-American at Alabama and a stalwart along Washington's defensive front, he was living in a homeless shelter without much family to speak of besides his older brother, who was adopted two weeks before him.

The experience had a lasting effect on Allen, who grew up in Ashburn, Virginia. And he knew that as soon as he had the opportunity, he would do whatever he could to help youths who are in a similar situation.

That's why Allen has used his platform as an NFL player to become such a strong advocate for homeless children. During Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, that support will be on full display with Allen's cleats honoring Sasha Bruce Youthwork through the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. The cleats, which can be seen below, are also available for auction. You can bid for them, HERE.