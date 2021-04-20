Former Washington TE Jordan Reed Announces Retirement

Former Washington Football Team tight end Jordan Reed announced his retirement Tuesday morning, ending a seven-year career, six of which were with Washington. Reed is currently third in franchise history among tight ends in receptions (329), receiving yards (3,371) and touchdown receptions (24), trailing only Jerry Smith and Chris Cooley.

Reed, a third-round pick by Washington in 2013, was known for winning 1-on-1 matchups and his steadfast ability to make catches. He immediately made those things known in his rookie season by catching 76.3% of his targets for 499 yards in nine games. In the first five years of his career, his catch rate did not dip below 74%.

In 2015, Washington fans got a fuller look at what the former Florida Gator could do. He had 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 targets, all of which led the team that season, as Washington went on to win the NFC East for the second time in four years. He finished fifth in receiving yards and targets among all tight ends in the league even though he missed two games.

Reed was voted to his only Pro Bowl the following season after wrapping up his second-best statistical performance as a pass-catcher. He was fourth on the team in targets (89) and receiving yards (686) as Washington finished with another winning season.

Reed's saw his final bit of action with Washington in 2018 when he caught 54 passes for 558 yards and two touchdowns. His year was cut short, though, as he was inactive in Weeks 15 and 16 before being placed on Injured Reserve for Week 17. He was slated to return in 2019 but suffered a concussion in the preseason that ultimately kept him off the field for the entire year.