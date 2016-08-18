Josh Doctson Is 'Progressing Nicely,' But No Return Date Set

"Yeah, he's progressing nicely," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "It's exciting to see him with a sweat going. He did a little more work and we are just going to take it gradually day by day and we're not going to rush it. We're going to try to do more and more as weeks go by."

Doctson was one of five players placed on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform list at the beginning of training, although only he and tight end Derek Carrier, who is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in December, remain out of action.

Some days while in Richmond Doctson wore a boot on his foot -- which was more so to keep his Achilles stable – but this sort of injury is a "unique deal."

"Some quarterbacks get tendonitis in their elbow and it takes a while, and it just takes rest," Gruden said. "And he's got it in his Achilles and it's just going to take rest, but once it's gone I think it'll be gone. And that's our hope that it doesn't come back, so we want to make sure that we get it cured now."

With Doctson missing mandatory veteran minicamp, all of training camp and now the first half of preseason action, the team doesn't "have any expectations for him whatsoever" when it comes to possibly being active for the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FedExField.

"I'm just trying to adhere and listen to what the trainers are telling me, how he is feeling and ask Josh how he is feeling," Gruden said. "We'll just have to wait and see. He's going to progress slowly. We'll take our time with him and when he feels right and the time is right, then we will push him hard and then let him practice."

Doctson was the No. 22-overall pick in April's NFL Draft after a record-breaking senior season at TCU, earning All-American honors with 79 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns in just 11 games.

The team's hope for Doctson, at least early in his career, is that of a reliable red zone target.

At 6-foot-2, Doctson would complement Jordan Reed, Pierre Garçon and Jamison Crowder among others around the end zone.