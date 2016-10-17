Josh Doctson Will Rest For Now, But Injured Reserve A Possibility

Doctson has missed the Redskins' last four games and will not practice this week as Washington prepares to face the Detroit Lions with the potential of a five-game winning streak looming. The 23-year-old will likely remain inactive through the Bye Week. If he isn't fully healed by then, Injured Reserve will be an option the team will have to explore.

"I think we'll send him to another doctor, get another opinion and I think the plan right now is to probably immobilize him for a little bit, just to take completely the stress off of it for a little bit of time and then see where that leads us," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said on Monday. "IR maybe, maybe not, we don't know yet."

Gruden added that Doctson has been upset with how his rookie season has transpired to date, as he's only appeared in two games collecting two receptions for 66 yards on 31 offensive snaps.

After tallying a nine-yard reception in the regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Doctson followed it up with a 57-yard reception against the Dallas Cowboys the next week. Sneaking pass Dallas' coverage, Doctson was able to grab a ball lofted by Kirk Cousins and turn it into the longest reception by a Redskins rookie wide receiver since the 2001 season.

But Doctson hasn't been back on the field since, as he was a last-minute scratch just minutes before the Redskins' Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sept. 25. Doctson was expected to play in the game, but during pregame warmups he couldn't push off his leg the way he would have liked to, replaced in the lineup by Rashad Ross.