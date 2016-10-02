Josh Norman Adjusts In Second Half To Record Timely Interception

Norman also made sure that Pryor Sr. early production in the game wasn't replicated down the stretch.

"That one time you get lax, I'm going to strike," Norman said. "We're going to strike on the ball because I see certain things that come up through the game that I recite and I remember to the point where I'm like 'Ok, if you're right here on this hash and coming here you're going to do the same route again.' I kind of pick up on certain stuff. So I think I really scout me before [and] look at how I'm used. I switch stuff up so I don't keep it the same. And when that thing comes, make a play."

Norman has been everything the Redskins could have hoped for so far since joining the team as a free agent in April. Through the first quarter of the regular season, the 2015 All-Pro has collected 23 tackles along with an interception and a fumble forced.

He'll likely continue to face the opposition's No. 1 wide receiver throughout the season. That means two former Carolina Panthers, Norman and Steve Smith Sr., both of whom aren't shy of telling the competition just how good they are, could be going against each other next Sunday in Baltimore when the Redskins take on the Ravens.

So just how quickly will Norman turn his attention away from the Browns and onto the Ravens?